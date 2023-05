Jacob Stokes was swept into the Pacific Ocean May 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A body was found in the tideline in Tolovana early Sunday morning, the Cannon Beach police said on their official Facebook page.

Mountainside High School senior Jacob Stokes, 18, died in a swimming accident near Cannon Beach, May 12, 2023 (Family photo)

“Based on the circumstances we believe it to be that of the missing swimmer from May 12th,” Jacob Stokes.

The 18-year-old, a senior at Mountainside High School, was swept out in the current that day while wading in knee-deep water.

No official identification has yet been made.

