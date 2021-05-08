Bystanders help rescue woman trapped in toppled UTV

Bystanders assist first-responders rescue an injured woman from a toppled UTV in Sandlake on May 8, 2021. (TCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old woman is recovering from a possible concussion after a side-by-side UTV she was riding in crashed in Sandlake, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

The patient was transported to the hospital by Life Flight helicopter on May 8, 2021 in Sandlake. (TCSO)

“I think she banged her head pretty hard and had a possible concussion. She was having seizures,” said TCSO Deputy Thomas Mayne.

Mayne said bystanders were there to assist first-responders extract the injured woman. With guidance, they were able to safely get the vehicle upright so the woman could be removed with the least amount of movement.

“Some people think that Sandlake is just the wild west with a bunch of hooligans racing around on ATVs. But, it’s really a community of people having fun that steps up to help each other when needed,” Mayne said.

“Luckily, the woman was wearing a helmet inside the side-by-side, which is not required for people 18 and over, but it is always a good idea,” Mayne said.