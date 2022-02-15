California sea lion finds new home at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Nemo the sea lion is coming to the Oregon Coast Aquarium from Monterey, California

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new sea lion is making himself at home at the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Nemo, a 24-year-old male California sea lion, is the newest member of the colony. He formerly lived at the Animal Training and Research International Center at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories in Monterey, Calif.

He arrived at the Animal Training and Research International Center in 1998 after he was found stranded and injured when he was 2 years old. He was one of many victims of El Niño conditions, the Oregon Coast Aquarium said. El Niño is a climate event that can disrupt food chains and adversely impact marine animals.

Nemo’s injury was to his jaw and he had to have bone fragments and several teeth removed, compromising his ability to catch prey. His rescuers determined he could not be released in the wild after his procedure.

At the Animal Training and Research International Center, Nemo participated in cooperative research training, education programs, and public outreach.

According to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the Animal Training and Research International Center suffered severe financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now choosing to find new homes for its animals, to ensure their long-term care and welfare.

“I’m glad to have found a facility with such a similar outlook of compassionate care to my own to provide the best ‘retirement home’ for Nemo at this point in his life,” said Dr. Jenifer Zeligs, owner of the Animal Training and Research International Center.

Nemo swims in the Oregon Coast Aquarium Quarantine Area – photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium

Nemo Receives Fish During Exam – photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium

Nemo the California sea lion – photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium

Oregon Coast Aquarium Senior Mammalogist Ashley Griffin-Stence Examines Nemo’s Mouth – photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium

At his new home at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Nemo will spend 30 days in medical quarantine before he meets the other sea lions.

Oregon Coast Aquarium’s Curator of Marine Mammals Brittany Blades said Nemo is already developing a good foundation of trust with the aquarium’s mammalogists and that the aquarium will focus on giving Nemo the best quality of life in his golden years.