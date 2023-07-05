The $8 charge for same-day camping will be waived during the pilot program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When the weather heats up and you’re itching to get into nature, nothing’s more disappointing than missing your favorite campsite because you didn’t book it soon enough. Fortunately, that may no longer be the case.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department just announced last-minute campers can check online for same-day openings on the Oregon coast. Campers previously had to make online reservations at least 24 hours in advance.

Tent and RV campers have until 11:59 p.m. to make a same-day reservation. Yurt and cabin reservations, however, must be made before 6 p.m. on the day of arrival. During this pilot program, the $8 charge for same-day camping will be waived.

Dennis Comfort, the OPRD coastal region director, said the new reservation system will help campers find a spot while letting park staff maintain a clean site.

“Same-day reservations at the coast give those traveling the peace of mind that there is a place ready for them when they arrive,” said Dennis Comfort, coastal region director.

According to OPRD, the coast is the busiest region in the Oregon State Parks system. Nearly 2 million campers reserve sites each year in its 17 campgrounds.

Reservations can be made via the Oregon State Parks website or by calling 800-452-5687 Monday through Friday.

Those who wish to pay in person with either a cash or check will need to find a ranger during booth operating hours, which may vary by location.