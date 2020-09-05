Cannon Beach City Council bans fireworks

New ordinance extends ban on fireworks throughout Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — The City Council unanimously voted this week to ban all fireworks after what the city called one of the worst years for fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Daily Astorian reports legal fireworks were allowed within city limits, but not on the beach. The new ordinance extends the ban on fireworks throughout Cannon Beach. increases fines.

The City Council discussed the ban in several public meetings following the holiday. Residents and Friends of Haystack Rock urged the city to place more restrictions on fireworks.

