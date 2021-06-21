Cannon Beach fireworks ban in effect ahead of July 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last year’s decision by the Cannon Beach City Council to ban all fireworks in the city limits will be in effect for 2021’s Fourth of July celebrations.

Council members voted to expel fireworks from the city in July of 2020 following growing public concerns for fire danger and the well being of native animals.

Under the new law, firework fines can be up to $5,000. City officials said extra law enforcement have been added to see that the new ordinance is followed.

Fireworks on the Beach

“The possession or discharge of all types of fireworks is strictly prohibited on the beach within the City of Cannon Beach (OAR 736-21-0100 (1), ORS 480.120, and Cannon Beach Municipal Code 9.16.010). This includes the 4th of July holiday. Violations will result in the issuance of the appropriate citations and the confiscation of any and all fireworks. A citation issued under ORS 480.120 alone may result in a maximum fine of $2,350.”