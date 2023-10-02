PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those looking for their next fall getaway, National Geographic named Cannon Beach one of the best US beach towns to visit in the fall — highlighting several historic spots around the city.

In its beach town list published Wednesday, National Geographic featured the Cannon Beach Public Art Walking Tour, which includes a stop at a 10-foot cedar “Welcome Pole” by Native American artist Guy Capoeman — commemorating the arrival of William Clark and Sacagawea in 1806, National Geographic said.

National Geographic also highlighted the city’s namesake artillery that washed ashore after the U.S.S. Shark sank in 1846 and is on display at the Cannon beach History Center & Museum.

But the main draw, National Geographic says, is the beach “crowned by monolithic Haystack Rock.” Along with the 235-foot rock, as seen in “The Goonies,” tidepools are “teeming with sea stars, anemones, crabs, and nudibranchs,” National Geographic said.

The publication added, “September is often the warmest on the coast, although it gets much cooler around October.”

Cape May, New Jersey; Hale’iwa O’ahu, Hawai’i; and Revere Beach, Massachusetts were also named among the best beach towns to visit in the fall.

“Fewer crowds and mild weather make these coastal communities a dream offseason,” National Geographic said.