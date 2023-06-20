Since Monday, 120 nurses have gone on strike at the Seaside hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From Astoria to Tillamook, Providence’s Seaside hospital is one of just four medical centers on the coast – but its nurses are in the middle of a strike after struggling to keep up with patient loads and cost of living.

Since Monday, 120 nurses have gone on strike at the Seaside hospital, which is the largest for at least an hour-and-a-half in either direction. However, labor and delivery services resumed Tuesday – just as the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit did in Portland.

The health workers say they are hoping for a contract that can keep nurses on staff and give them time to recover. They say the proof of their low wages shows in the hospital’s recent turnaround.

Nurses at the hospital told KOIN 6 News they have seen other nurses take jobs in Portland while living in Seaside, because that is what it took for some of them to keep up with the price to rent or to buy a home.

“Seaside hospital isn’t able to retain nurses. They’re taking off and they’re going to Portland, they’re going to travel nursing where they can make more money,” said Mary Romanaggi, a Seaside nurse. “The cost of living in Seaside… I’ve been here 40 years. People can’t find places to live.”

Many of the health workers feel the pandemic led to more strain in their daily tasks due to much higher patient counts. Some say the number of patients in their care has yet to decrease since COVID waned, so they’re still feeling the burnout.

Providence says they respect their workers right to strike and look forward to their return. They say they’ve offered Seaside nurses a 10% wage increase in the first year, and 3% for the two years after that.

But Ingrid Boettcher, a clinical specialist nurse at Seaside, said it’s not just about the money.

Mary Romanaggi at the Providence nurses strike rally in Seaside, June 20, 2023 (KOIN)

“If we were all here just to make more money, we’d all be travel nurses,” Boettcher said. “But that’s not what we want to do, that’s not the family we’re looking for.”

On Monday, the hospital’s leadership said the offer from before the strike would be the best the union would get.

Providence Seaside nurses are hoping for all nurses to get paid at the same level.

Providence has a policy to not negotiate during a strike so the nurses will be on the picket line through Friday.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.