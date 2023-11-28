PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After landslides forced the 10-year closure of Cape Meares Loop on the Oregon Coast, the road has been reopened to the public.

The Tillamook County Public Works Department announced the reopening on Nov. 21, just before many Oregonians hit the road for this year’s busy Thanksgiving travel period.

Cape Meares Loop Road first closed in 2013, following two landslides in November and December 2012 that severely deformed its pavement.

Much later in 2021, Tillamook County revealed that the Federal Highway Administration would spearhead the effort to build a new 1.7-mile bypass.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald reported that the construction project cost about $22 million in total. Project leader FHWA covered most of the funding, while the county matched 10% of the total costs.

According to county officials, the new road will avoid landslide areas and fully restore the Three Capes Scenic Route. The road also gives drivers an alternative route out of Oceanside when Highway 131 closes and an alternative route out of Cape Meares when Bayocean Road closes.

Authorities added that the Cape Meares Loop Road now has a 12% slope, and will therefore be closed during extreme winter weather events such as ice or snow.

“Tillamook County residents know how to drive on steep roads, but the road also serves flatlanders, and no one can drive on ice,” the Public Works Department wrote. “We do not intend to close the gates for other reasons. Constructing a road with a flatter grade would likely double the cost and the road would never have been built.”

Agency officials additionally said there are several elk warning signs on the new road. They advised drivers to be extra careful, since the signs could attract more elk.

Authorities also noted that there are deer near the Capes Meares Loop, but there are no signs posted due to the limited population.

“Light work still remains on top of the Cape just off the road, most notably grading the Scenic Viewpoint, so expect to see construction workers,” officials said.