PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There have been a number of orca sightings off of the Oregon Coast so far this June.

On Friday, the Newport Police Department posted on Facebook about the visitors to Yaquina Bay.

“Orcas don’t hang around our bay very long, but they do visit a few times each year,” the department wrote.

Meanwhile, there was another orca spotting close to shore at Boiler Bay State Park in Depoe Bay on Saturday, and the encounter was caught on camera.

The video, which was taken by Melissa Janicek and posted to the Oregon Coast Whale Watchers Facebook group, shows a pod of orcas dipping above and below the water.

Last week, a US Coast Guard crew on an MH-65E aircraft from North Bend in southern Oregon caught aerial video of a pod during a flight.