Shellfish samples had recently indicated high levels of domoic acid, which comes from excess algae

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians hankering for a tasty, brine-y snack are in luck: The central Oregon coast has reopened razor clam farming just in time for summer.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that razor clam harvesting is back, making the journey to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River to Seal Rock all the more rewarding.

The reopening follows a temporary hiatus after shellfish samples had recently indicated high levels of domoic acid, a marine algae unsafe for human consumption. But according to marine officials, these levels have now been below the limit for two consecutive weeks.

Razor clam harvesting has been and continues to be available from the Washington border to Tillamook Head. However, other areas of the coast remain closed.

According to the ODA, “the daily razor clam limit is the first 15 clams dug, regardless of size or condition. Each digger must have their own container, dig their own clams and can only have one limit in possession while in the clam digging area.”

Officials will continue to monitor domoic acid levels twice per month, and say clam diggers can check tides and visit ODFW’s clamming page for up-to-date information.

Happy clamming!