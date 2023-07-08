Two people were rescued from Proposal Rock near Neskowin Beach on the Oregon coast, July 8, 2023 (USCG)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rescued from Proposal Rock along the Oregon coast by a US Coast Guard air crews, officials tweeted Saturday evening.

An 18-year-old man was stranded on the rock near Neskowin Beach when the Coast Guard from Newport came to the rescue. The teen was hoisted from Proposal Rock and then taken to paramedics. Authorities said he had “minor hand abrasions” and was “in stable condition.”

The second person rescued by the Coast Guard from Depoe Bay had reportedly gone into the water to help the stranded teen. No further information is available on this second person.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.