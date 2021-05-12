Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Tillamook Bay

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a distressed fisherman off the Oregon coast, May 11, 2021 (US Coast Guard)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a distressed fisherman off the Oregon coast Tuesday.

The fisherman was on a commercial vessel about 25 miles west of Tillamook Bay when he reported feeling fatigued, with trouble breathing and was losing feeling in his hands and feet.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector North Bend flew to the area. A crew member and a gurney were sent down to the vessel, and the man was brought off the boat into the helicopter.

The man, whose condition is not known, was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for treatment.

U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Columbia River/Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark