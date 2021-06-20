Coast Guard medevacs injured hiker off Saddle Mountain

A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued an injured near Saddle Mountain, Oregon, June 18, 2021. The aircrew arrived on scene at 5:44 p.m. and hoisted the hiker into the helicopter to transferred the woman to awaiting EMS at 6:56 p.m. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River performed a medical evacuation of an injured hiker near the top of Saddle Mountain Saturday.

Seaside Police dispatch informed the Coast Guard of the injured hiker and a helicopter crew arrived at around 5:45 p.m.

The Coast Guard said a Hamlet Fire and Rescue team was at the scene with the hiker, but determined it wasn’t safe to reach the woman on foot and requested the Coast Guard’s assistance.

A rescue swimmer deployed from the helicopter and helped hoist the woman to safety at around 6:40 p.m.

The woman was transferred to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Sector Columbia River and was treated for shock and a broken ankle.

The Coast Guard responded to an almost identical rescue Friday afternoon near Saddle Mountain and encourages anyone venturing to remote areas to have reliable means of communication to reach first responders in case of emergency.