The three boaters whom the U.S. Coast Guard rescued off Cape Arago in Oregon pose with their rescuers on May 29, 2023. (USCG Station Coos Bay)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay rescued three Memorial Day boaters from the frigid ocean water off the coast of Seven Devils State Recreation Site on Monday after their boat began to take on water at 8:20 a.m.

Waves washing across the 17-foot fishing boat’s stern caused it to sink before USCG crews arrived on scene, leaving the boaters stranded in 50-degree water for 33 minutes. By pinging a distressed boater’s cell phone, a USCG boat crew was able to locate the boaters and pull them aboard.

“The individuals were found in the water wearing life jackets,” U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Tweeted. “Shortly after, the [USCG rescue helicopter] from Air Station North Bend arrived and lowered the swimmer to the 47-foot motor lifeboat to assist in first aid.”

All three boaters showed signs of hypothermia and received emergency medical care. Paramedics provided additional treatment when the boaters arrived at Charleston Marina.

“We are thankful that these individuals are alive and wearing life jackets,” USCG Pacific Northwest said. “Please remember to be safe today and we wish a speedy recovery for the three.”

The boat was fully submerged and unable to be recovered at the time of the rescue. USCS crews said no threat of pollution was found on scene.