Coast Guard rescues couple, dog off Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple and their dog are safe Saturday after they were caught in dangerous waters overnight off the northern Oregon coast.

US Coast Guard watchstanders first got the call for help on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.—a man and woman were concerned about their 44-foot boat crossing the bar near the coast of Seaside due to the weather. A USCG motorboat crew set off to their location to help them navigate the situation. Conditions continued to deteriorate, however, and the rescue crew concluded that it would be unsafe to tow the boat to across the bar.

The two onboard were instructed to stay put and wait out the weather. The Coast Guard crew returned to base, but stayed in contact with the couple.

In the middle of the night, a second crew was sent out to the boat to again assess the situation, but it was again determined that the weather conditions made it too dangerous to move the boat. The Coast Guard reported that at 2:45 a.m. windspeeds were around 25 mph with 12-foot seas.

Moving onto plan B, an aircrew was called out to the location to hoist the couple off of the boat while the boat crew stayed to assist. The MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew arrived just before 5 a.m. The woman was hoisted up in a rescue basket. However, due to the tumultuous weather, the man and his dog were forced to get int to the water before they could be hoisted to safety.

The couple and their dog were safely on land by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Video Courtesy US Coast Guard:

According to the USCG, the abandoned boat is still offshore near Seaside.