Coast Guard rescues fallen hiker along Oregon Coast

The hiker fell at Hug Point State Park

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter lowers a Guardsman to where a hiker fell at Hug Point State Park, March 5, 2021. (Courtesy of C-Side News and Media)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker was rescued Friday after falling at Hug Point State Park along the Oregon Coast.

Local firefighters were called to the park but had a hard time finding the hiker at first, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A paramedic eventually found the person and both the paramedic and hiker were hoisted by a Coast Guard M8-60 Jayhawk.

The hiker was taken to Astoria where they were then transported by LifeFlight to a Portland hospital, the USCG said.

The hiker’s condition is unclear at this time. Details surrounding the person’s fall are also unknown.

