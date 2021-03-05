Coast Guard rescues fallen hiker along Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker was rescued Friday after falling at Hug Point State Park along the Oregon Coast.
Local firefighters were called to the park but had a hard time finding the hiker at first, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A paramedic eventually found the person and both the paramedic and hiker were hoisted by a Coast Guard M8-60 Jayhawk.
The hiker was taken to Astoria where they were then transported by LifeFlight to a Portland hospital, the USCG said.
The hiker’s condition is unclear at this time. Details surrounding the person’s fall are also unknown.