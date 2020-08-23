Coast Guard rescues surfer near Manzanita

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a surfer in distress Saturday afternoon at Cape Falcon near Manzanita.

Three other surfers were also assisted in the rescue mission.

The Coast Guard received a call around 5:15 p.m. that a man was unable to get back to the shore and had become trapped on nearby rocks.

According to emergency officials, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was already in the air and was diverted to the area. At 5:30 p.m., the crew arrived on scene. A rescue swimmer deployed to hoist the surfer, who was not wearing a wetsuit and was showing symptoms of hypothermia.

The other surfers were brought to shore by the Manzanita Fire Department using jet skis. Each person was transported to Short Sand Beach with no medical concerns.

Coast Guard officials said the first surfer’s condition is unknown.