Coast Guard rescues woman from rocky Yaquina Bay shore

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An injured woman was airlifted out of Yaquina Bay’s North Jetty by the Coast Guard Monday afternoon.
The 43-year-old reportedly broke her ankle, said the Coast Guard. Rescuers brought in a helicopter and air crew to hoist her off the rocky shore and take her to a Newport hospital around 2 p.m.
Newport Fire and Rescue crews were the first to respond, but a helicopter was required to get her out of the difficult terrain.
