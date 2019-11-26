Closings
Coast Guard rescues woman from rocky Yaquina Bay shore

Oregon Coast

The 43-year-old reportedly broke her ankle

The US Coast Guard was called out to Yaquina Bay’s North Jetty Monday afternoon to rescue a woman with a broken ankle. November 25, 2019 (USCG)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An injured woman was airlifted out of Yaquina Bay’s North Jetty by the Coast Guard Monday afternoon.

The 43-year-old reportedly broke her ankle, said the Coast Guard. Rescuers brought in a helicopter and air crew to hoist her off the rocky shore and take her to a Newport hospital around 2 p.m.

Newport Fire and Rescue crews were the first to respond, but a helicopter was required to get her out of the difficult terrain.

