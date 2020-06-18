Coast Guard searches for dad swept into sea at Cannon Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who was swept out to sea Wednesday afternoon at Cannon Beach.
The 40-year-old man was with his daughter when they were both swept out into the ocean, the Coast Guard said. The girl was rescued by a good Samaritan on the beach but her father is missing.
The Coast Guard got the call at about 3 p.m. and a helicopter was immediately sent out to search. A boat crew was also deployed from Tillamook. Other local authorities are searching from land.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.