Coast Guard searches for dad swept into sea at Cannon Beach

Oregon Coast

The man's daughter was also swept out but was rescued by people on the beach

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(US Coast Guard)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who was swept out to sea Wednesday afternoon at Cannon Beach.

The 40-year-old man was with his daughter when they were both swept out into the ocean, the Coast Guard said. The girl was rescued by a good Samaritan on the beach but her father is missing.

The Coast Guard got the call at about 3 p.m. and a helicopter was immediately sent out to search. A boat crew was also deployed from Tillamook. Other local authorities are searching from land.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

