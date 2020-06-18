Coast Guard searches for dad swept into sea at Cannon Beach

The man's daughter was also swept out but was rescued by people on the beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who was swept out to sea Wednesday afternoon at Cannon Beach.

The 40-year-old man was with his daughter when they were both swept out into the ocean, the Coast Guard said. The girl was rescued by a good Samaritan on the beach but her father is missing.

The Coast Guard got the call at about 3 p.m. and a helicopter was immediately sent out to search. A boat crew was also deployed from Tillamook. Other local authorities are searching from land.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.