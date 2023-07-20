Interfering with a U.S. government officer during their official duties is a federal offense

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for a laser strike near Tillamook Bay on Wednesday night.

According to officials, the 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew was holding a training session offshore when one member saw the green laser flashing into their eyes around 10:45 p.m.

The Coast Guard boat crew says it was just one mile northwest of Tillamook Bay North Jetty when it occurred, and they suspect that the light came from the Nedonna Beach or Manhattan Beach area.

After the laser strike, the Coast Guard reports that the crew member’s vision was distorted.

“Laser pointers can cause danger to Coast Guard aircrews, boatcrews, and cutter crews due to glare, afterimage, flash blindness or temporary loss of night vision,” authorities added. “If a laser is shined in the eyes of an aircrew member, Coast Guard flight rules dictate that the aircraft must abort its mission.”

The suspect now faces a felony charge for the incident.

According to the Coast Guard, interfering with a U.S. government officer during their official duties is a federal offense. The U.S. Code also specifically states that shining a laser at a vessel is illegal.

Despite this, the Federal Aviation Administration reports that laser strikes have peaked in recent years, with 9,457 recorded incidents just in 2022.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call the Coast Guard Investigative Service at 503-247-4002 or submit an anonymous tip online.