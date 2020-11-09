Coast Guard suspends search for man, downed plane

Oregon Coast

A single-engine plane reportedly went down near Cape Falcon Saturday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

US Coast Guard rescue helicopter. (USCG 13th District Pacific Northwest)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late Sunday morning, US Coast Guard crews suspended their search for a man who crashed his plane into the ocean near Cape Falcon.

Crews first started their search Saturday afternoon after the Coast Guard received reports that a small, single-engine aircraft went down near the cape, which is south of Cannon Beach.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

