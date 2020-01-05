Coast Guard vessel capsizes, 4 crew members rescued

Coast Guard service members, from Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, aboard a 26-foot Trailer-able Aides to Navigation Boat, tend a buoy in the Columbia River near Westport, Ore., Jan. 30, 2019. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Lilburn, U.S. Coast Guard District 13)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Coast Guard vessel with 4 crew members aboard capsized after encountering several heavy wakes in Astoria.

The 25-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat capsized just after 11:30 on Saturday morning near Pier 39 in Astoria. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received 4 alerts from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, which corroborated multiple good Samaritans’ reports coming in at the same time.

Around 11:50 a.m., an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued and directed an Astoria Jayhawk crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond. Roughly 20 minutes later, crew members aboard the Columbia Bar Pilot vessel Connor Foss told the Coast Guard they had recovered the 4 Coast Guardsmen from the water after responding to the UMIB.

They awaited medical attention at the 17th Street pier as the Clatsop County Sheriff Marine Unit assisted by towing the capsized vessel to the pier. Everyone involved is in healthy condition, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has now initiated the mishap board review process and will oversee any salvage operations.