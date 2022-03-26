PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews are working to rescue two people aboard a fishing vessel sinking off the Oregon Coast Saturday morning, the service’s Pacific Northwest branch account said in a Tweet.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat — named White Swan III — is taking on water about 35 miles from Florence and two people may be in danger.

A lifeboat and a helicopter have been deployed to look for the two people on the 32-foot boat, officials said, and heavy fog is present.

This is a developing story.