Commercial Dungeness crab season delayed in Oregon

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — The Dec. 1 commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 16 for the entire Oregon coast because testing shows crabs are too low in meat yield.

The World reports the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season can be delayed to ensure a high-quality product for consumers and to avoid wasting the resource. Crab quality testing in early November showed a number of the test areas did not meet the criteria for a Dec. 1 opening.

The delayed opening will allow crabs to fill with more meat. A second round of crab quality testing will happen after Thanksgiving and results will be used to determine if the season should open Dec. 16.