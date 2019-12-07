Commercial ocean crabbing further delayed in Oregon

Newport, Ore. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) — State shellfish managers say the opening of the commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed until at least Dec. 31 along the entire Oregon coast.
Testing shows crabs are still too low in meat yield in half of the areas along the coast. The World reports the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon generally opens Dec. 1, but can be delayed to ensure a high-quality product and to avoid wastage of the resource.
The Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission said recent crab quality testing showed many areas within the tri-state region still did not meet the criteria for an opening.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.