Commercial ocean crabbing further delayed in Oregon

Testing shows crabs are still too low in meat yield

Newport, Ore. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) — State shellfish managers say the opening of the commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed until at least Dec. 31 along the entire Oregon coast.

Testing shows crabs are still too low in meat yield in half of the areas along the coast. The World reports the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon generally opens Dec. 1, but can be delayed to ensure a high-quality product and to avoid wastage of the resource.

The Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission said recent crab quality testing showed many areas within the tri-state region still did not meet the criteria for an opening.

