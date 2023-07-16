PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cannon Beach is currently closed in the area surrounding Haystack Rock after a cougar was spotted roaming on top of the beach’s iconic sea stack.

Cannon Beach visitor Khula Makhalira told KOIN 6 News that his family spotted the cougar at the beach around 6:40 a.m. while vacationing in the area. Makhalira said that the cougar was last seen walking toward the ocean side of Haystack Rock.

“[The cougar] went on the backside,” Makhalira said. “I had to warn a family with a baby, so I stopped photographing.”

The Cannon Beach Police Department announced that the beach will remain closed until further notice.

“The beach at Haystack Rock is closed due to a cougar sighting,” the Cannon Beach Police Department stated on social media at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday. “We will update the public when it reopens, until notice please avoid the area.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to CBPD for additional information. We will update this story when more information is available.