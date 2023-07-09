PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy is missing and presumed drowned after a a 12-foot crabbing boat capsized where Nestucca Bay meets the Pacific Ocean, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. July 7, officials said. The boat held 3 people — a 40-year-old man plus two boys, 17 and 15 — when it capsized. The adult and the 17-year-old made it to shore, but the 15-year-old disappeared.

A search and rescue mission was launched right away but despite 2 days of looking the teen has not been found. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

On Sunday afternoon, the boat resurfaced and was recovered, officials said.

“These types of incidents happen in the blink of an eye. It is important to be wearing life jackets, or have them readily available immediately,” Tillamook County Deputy Greiner said in a statement. “You should also avoid crabbing, fishing, paddling or swimming on an outgoing tide anywhere near the mouth of a bay or river. Your survival in a boating accident greatly increase if you are wearing a PFD, no matter what your age. No family should have to go through something like this.”

The names of those involved have not been released.