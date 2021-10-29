Crews battle down 2-alarm structure fire in Seaside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A structure in Seaside was ablaze early Friday morning.

Seaside Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a structure fire on Edgewood Avenue around 6 a.m. By 7:20 a.m., Seaside Police said it was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

Police say a perimeter from Avenue A to Avenue G and from South Edgewood to South Franklin is being maintained while firefighters battle the flames down. Avoid the area if possible.

Firefighters battle down structure fire in Seaside on Oct. 29, 2021. (Courtesy Fred Causer)

Few details are available. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is released.

This is a developing story.