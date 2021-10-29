Crews battle down 2-alarm structure fire in Seaside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A structure in Seaside was ablaze early Friday morning.
Seaside Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a structure fire on Edgewood Avenue around 6 a.m. By 7:20 a.m., Seaside Police said it was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.
There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.
Police say a perimeter from Avenue A to Avenue G and from South Edgewood to South Franklin is being maintained while firefighters battle the flames down. Avoid the area if possible.
Few details are available. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is released.
This is a developing story.