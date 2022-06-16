According to TSCO, Cuddlebutt provided many kisses and hugs to deputies.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating after a dog was found safe and sound after an SUV was stolen by “despicable thieves” last weekend.

Cuddlebutt, a half-Husky and half-Newfoundland dog, was inside his owners’ Nissan Pathfinder when it was taken last weekend. The stolen vehicle was recovered, but the Sheriff’s Office updated the community because “we all know what everyone was really concerned about.”

According to TSCO, Cuddlebutt does indeed live up to his name, and he provided many kisses and hugs to one of his rescuers, Deputy Chris Rondeau.

“When we got to him in the car, he needed to urinate badly, that was the first thing he did when he was released from the vehicle,” Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Chris Barnett. “Then, he drank all of the water from my water bottle. Then he thanked us. He is definitely a lover.”

Investigators say they have possible identities of the two suspects, described by authorities on Facebook as “despicable thieves,” who stole the vehicle – including another car earlier that day — and are continuing the investigation.

Arrests are expected soon, added the Sheriff’s Office.