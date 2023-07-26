Editor’s note: This story’s headline has been updated to reflect the overall tone of the story.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Curry County Tourism Promotions Committee announced on July 24 that Cliff the Sasquatch, a new Paul Bunyan-meets-Bigfoot mascot, will serve as the new ambassador for Oregon’s South Coast.

“In a groundbreaking move, the mythical creature has been designated as the official stewardship ambassador for this picturesque region, bringing a unique perspective to environmental preservation and wildlife protection,” the committee stated. “Cliff’s legend has long intrigued locals and visitors alike, but this enigmatic creature is now stepping out of the shadows to champion the cause of safeguarding the natural beauty and biodiversity of the Southern Oregon Coast.”

Cliff the Bigfoot. (Photos provided by the Curry County Tourism Promotions Committee.)





While Curry County’s new mascot looks uncharacteristically human for a sasquatch, including blue eyes, Curry County Tourism Promotions Committee Secretary Miranda Plagge told KOIN 6 News that the costume is an original design intended to make Sasquatch more “approachable.”

“Our aim is education with Cliff and we wanted him to be approachable from little kids to adults,” Plagge said. “We worked with several vendors over the course of two years to flesh out our loveable Bigfoot.”

Curry County appears to be embracing its Bigfoot makeover. Roughly 200 Curry County residents helped to name the new mascot, which has made multiple appearances at local events since its debut.

Plagge said that Cliff will also serve as a local advocate for environmental conservation. The tourism board said that Cliff will help teach visitors how to enjoy Curry County’s natural beauty without harming the local environment.

“With each passing day, Cliff continues to be an ambassador, not only for his mystical kind, but also for the shared responsibility of safeguarding the treasures of the Southern Oregon Coast for generations to come,” the Tourism Promotions Committee said. “So, the next time you find yourself venturing to the enchanting Southern Oregon Coast, keep an eye out for the friendly giant Cliff and prepare to be inspired by his unwavering commitment to protecting the natural wonder that surrounds us all.”