People walk along the beach in Seaside during the beginning of a storm, September 17, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With just a few weeks of the season left, Airbnb has listed the family-favorite summer vacation spots across the nation. In Oregon, the top spot is one of the state’s many coastal towns.

“For families, the speed at which the summer months move can feel even faster with children out of school and running from activity to activity,” the vacation rental company said.

Because of this, Airbnb reported an almost 10% increase in the number of people who booked family trips in the first six months of this year.

For Oregon families, Seaside was the No. 1 destination. And the Seaside Promenade, a 1.5-mile boardwalk that features plenty of dining options and views of the beach, was recognized as a top attraction.

Another popular attraction was the Seaside Aquarium, which is located on the promenade. Founded in 1937, the aquarium is one of the oldest in the western region of the U.S. The site offers $34 admission for families, which can cover up to six visitors.

Seaside was also named the second-best Oregon beach town, according to Stacker.

Over in Washington, Port Angeles was the favorite place for family-friendly vacations. The city is the home of Olympic National Park, the Black Ball Ferry Line and Marymere Falls.

Other popular family trip destinations included Anaheim, Calif., Baton Rouge, La., and Niagara Falls, N.Y.