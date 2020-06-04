Decompress with a getaway at Leaping Lamb Farm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a place to get away in the Oregon Coast range southwest of Corvallis.

Whether its a day hike and a picnic or even a coveted overnight stay — the Leaping Lamb Farm in Alsea, Oregon is just what the doctor ordered if you’re trying to decompress and get outside for the summer.

As the name implies, there are lambs — including lots of new lambs now that birthing season has come and gone. Its wide-open coast range farmland holds lots of animals for kids, lots of land for hiking and a peaceful place to get away.

You’d be hard-pressed to find better friends in a pandemic than sheep and goats who come right up to the fence to greet you. Even if food is their motivation, it is nice to take joy in one of life’s simple pleasures — and if you come to Leaping Lamb Farms, there are lots of simple pleasures.

“It’s been a little bit surreal because our life on the farm hasn’t really changed that much during the pandemic other than the fact that we have not been hosting guests,” said Scottie Jones of Leaping Lamb Farm. “But we are just turning that around now. We are doing social distancing, it is easy to do on a farm.”

The idea is to get up close with these human-tolerant goats, lambs, chickens and even a donkey — to in the presence of animals able to take your mind away for a spell. Scottie Jones says they’ll show everybody what happens on the farm, then you’re free to just hang out, go on a hike, have a picnic and basically just unwind in one of Oregon’s most wondrous places.

“There is wifi on the farm but everybody drops everything,” said Jones. “There is no news, you’re just in nature with your family and with the animals — animals make it pretty simple.”

If you’re wanting to get out and decompress, unwind and interact with animals on a real farm, Leaping Lamb Farms in Alsea Oregon may have just what you’re looking for.