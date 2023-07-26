The hikers returned to their vehicle with a dog found at the campsite.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two hikers discovered human remains in a dispersed campsite outside Yachats on Tuesday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the remains “approximately a half-mile into thick foliage, through rough terrain” and that they appeared to have been “exposed to the environment for a prolonged period.”

Deputies investigated the surrounding area before removing the remains. They say the deceased person has been tentatively identified, but the remains will not be identified to the public until it is confirmed by testing.

The hikers had returned to their vehicle with a dog found at the campsite. Officials say the dog was retrieved by an Animal Services deputy and brought to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.

The sheriff’s office says that there is no concern for community safety, as no suspicious circumstances have been determined.