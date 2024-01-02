PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pup was reunited with its family after falling down a cliff in Ecola State Park Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an aircrew flew down from Astoria to the state park to assist in the rescue.

A rescue swimmer was sent out and officials said they helped put the dog into a hoisting basket so it could be lifted back up.

The Coast Guard shared on X that the helicopter landed in a parking lot where the owners were reunited with their dog.

Officials said the dog’s condition is unknown.

