PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ecola State Park’s entrance road will be closing for two weeks in September.

From Sept. 11 to Sept. 25, the main entrance road in Cannon Beach will be closed due to drilling along the road. The road is in an area with active landslides and is often affected during the winter months.

According to Ecola State Park manager Ben Cox, the drilling project will help officials better understand the landslides.

“This study is the first of its kind done on Ecola Park Road,” Cox said. “The data gathered will help shape long-term strategies and repair options that will hopefully ensure access to one of Oregon’s most iconic places.”

The drilling work is being done by Western States Soil Conservation, Inc. under an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation.

During the two-week period when the road is closed, car and pedestrian access to the park will be blocked. The park will still be accessible via the Tillamook Head Trail to the north, but parking is limited there.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department recommends visiting other nearby parks in the meantime including Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site.

Equipment will be left in place along the road for the next 18-24 months to collect data.