PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newport man suspected of hitting an electric bicycle rider and fleeing the scene was arrested Thursday morning and now faces a felony charge, authorities said.

Around midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run near the corner of Southwest 2nd Street and High Street. When they arrived, police said they found witnesses helping a 37-year-old Newport man whose head was bleeding.

The officers learned that the driver of a black Audi A4 was headed westbound on SW 2nd when he struck a man riding an e-bike near the intersection with High Street. Newport police officials said the driver then took off and left the area without stopping to make sure the man was OK.

NPD said evidence led the officers to a home where they found the Audi parked, near the corner of NW Spring Street and 9th Street.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Novella Correo, and took him to the Lincoln County Jail. He now faces a felony charge from the crash. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The bicyclist, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.