A 4.2 earthquake was recorded west of Coos Bay on August 1, 2021. Image courtesy USGS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake shook off the Oregon coast Sunday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 4.2 quake occurred just after noon about 120 miles west of the small town of Langois and 131 miles west of Coos Bay.

The earthquake had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, only two people had reported to USGS that they felt the earthquake.