Ecola State Park reopens on Oregon coast after road repairs

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — One of the most popular park sites on the north Oregon coast has reopened to the public.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ecola State Park north of Cannon Beach opened Saturday, after wrapping up long-awaited road repairs caused by a landslide last winter.

The main entrance on the south end of the park closed in February after a nearly 100-foot (30-meter) section of the Crescent Beach Trail slid over a cliff, damaged the entrance road and disconnected the park’s main waterline.

Plans to repair the road were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in region and shut down the entire Oregon state parks system in March.