The new wheelchairs will be able to access the beach up to the water's edge.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Accessing the beauty of the Oregon Coast just became a whole lot easier for folks with disabilities.

Collaborating with the Oregon Coast and David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems, Oregon Parks Forever announced that next month, electric all-terrain wheelchairs will be available for people to explore local beaches.

The chairs will be located at the Manzanita Visitor’s Center (31 Laneda Ave, Manzanita) and the Seaside Elks (324 Avenue A, Seaside). Chairs can be reserved at davidschair.org.

For coastal visitors who are mobility challenged, the new wheelchairs will be able to access the beach up to the water’s edge.

Partners are attempting to make more locations available along the Oregon Coast and the I-5 corridor over the next couple of years, according to Oregon Parks Forever.

David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems

View how the wheelchairs work by following the link above.