PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Squirt, the tiny, endangered green sea turtle rescued from Manzanita beach on Jan. 6 has died, the Oregon Coast Aquarium announced Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the sea turtle succumbed to its injuries after two days of round-the-clock care,” the Oregon Coast Aquarium said in a statement. “Sea turtles often sustain damage before washing ashore. While staff could confirm the turtle was lethargic and dehydrated, a necropsy will be conducted to gain insight on its internal condition.”

Squirt, a very small, 22-pound sea turtle was rescued from Manzanita Beach by Seaside Aquarium employees after she was found stranded on Jan. 6, 2024. (Seaside Aquarium)

Strandings are more common during stormy winter months when the seas are rough. While wildlife experts are sometimes able to rehabilitate sea turtles like Squirt and reintroduce them to warmer waters in California, most sea turtles found stranded on Oregon and Washington beaches don’t survive.

“As marine reptiles, sea turtles rely on their surroundings for warmth,” the Oregon Coast Aquarium said. “When exposed to cold temperatures, these animals become inactive and cannot eat or swim effectively — a condition known as cold-stunning.”

Employees with the Seaside Aquarium who rescued the turtle from the beach said that Squirt was much smaller than the average turtle. Green sea turtles can live 70 years or longer and weigh 300 to 350 pounds. At the time of her rescue, Squirt weighed 22 pounds.

“The turtle was dubbed Squirt for her small size,” the Oregon Coast Aquarium siad. “No matter the stature of the animal, every individual makes a difference to an endangered species. OCAq is committed to Oregon’s marine wildlife and will continue these efforts knowing that even one saved animal can help species recovery.”