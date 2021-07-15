Family of 13 escapes house fire in Lincoln City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Lincoln City say a smoke detector likely saved the lives of 13 people Thursday morning.

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue says seven adults and six children were asleep when a fire broke out in the home they were in. Thankfully, they all awoke to the sound of a smoke detector alarm and were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews arrived within 5 minutes and immediately went to work, quickly extinguishing the fire. Firefighters successfully rescued the family dog that had been trapped inside.

The flames were contained to a single room, but the rest of the house did suffer some smoke damage. No cause has been determined at this time, but an investigation is underway.