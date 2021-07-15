Family of 13 escapes house fire in Lincoln City

Oregon Coast

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic fire siren 11122018_1542060957471.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Lincoln City say a smoke detector likely saved the lives of 13 people Thursday morning.

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue says seven adults and six children were asleep when a fire broke out in the home they were in. Thankfully, they all awoke to the sound of a smoke detector alarm and were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews arrived within 5 minutes and immediately went to work, quickly extinguishing the fire. Firefighters successfully rescued the family dog that had been trapped inside.

The flames were contained to a single room, but the rest of the house did suffer some smoke damage. No cause has been determined at this time, but an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories