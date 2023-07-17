PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive who is accused of shooting at Lincoln City police and critically injuring an officer in 2011, according to the FBI Portland Division.

David Durham, 56, is wanted for several charges, including attempted aggravated murder, after allegedly shooting an officer multiple times. After increasing the reward, the FBI said it is adding more investigators to the case in an effort to locate Durham.

Around 11 p.m. January 23, 2011, a Lincoln City Police Officer pulled over an SUV for a traffic violation, authorities said. During the stop, the driver – who was later identified as Durham – allegedly shot at the officer multiple times and critically wounded the officer. Authorities said this led to a police chase during which Durham exchanged gunfire with officers before abandoning the SUV in Waldport.

Durham then disappeared and there have been no confirmed sightings since.

David Durham is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation after allegedly shooting at Lincoln City Police and evading authorities in 2011, according to the FBI. (Federal Bureau of Investigation).

“The fact that David Durham has been a free man for more than a decade after nearly killing a Lincoln City Police officer is unacceptable,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are increasing this reward from $10,000 to $50,000 in the hopes that someone comes forward with information that will help us find Durham and hold him accountable for his heinous actions.”

“David Durham ended the career, and almost ended the life, of one of LCPD’s finest officers. We will not stop looking for Durham until he is in custody,” said Lincoln City Police Department’s Lead Detective, Charles Lane.

In a written statement, LCPD Lieutenant and Public Information Officer Jeffrey Winn thanked the FBI for their partnership with the police department on the case, adding, “We hope that this additional renewed effort by the FBI will generate the tip that is needed to locate Durham and help bring closure to this case.”

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Durham in Lincoln County on January 27, 2011, that charged him with dozens of counts including four counts of attempted aggravated murder. Additionally, the FBI had an arrest warrant on January 29, 2011, charging Durham with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, which is a federal fugitive warrant.

Officials said Durham is known to possess survival skills and was wearing full green camouflage at the time of his disappearance with tan or dark boots and a dark-colored beret. Durham has expressed a desire to travel to California, the Caribbean and Thailand, authorities said.

According to the FBI, Durham is wanted for several charges, including four counts of attempted aggravated murder, 10 counts of attempted murder; first-degree assault; assaulting a public safety officer; 12 counts of unlawful use of a weapon; 10 counts of recklessly endangering another; 10 counts of menacing; nine counts of first-degree attempted assault; three counts of second-degree assault; three counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer; three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; and third-degree assault.

The FBI described Durham as white, standing about six-foot-three and weighing between 160 to 185 pounds. Officials added that he has long blonde or brown hair and blue eyes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the FBI or a local American Embassy or Consulate office.