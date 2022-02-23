LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Lincoln City is taking the saying “finders keepers, losers weepers” to a whole new level.

Explore Lincoln City has a Finders Keepers program where more than 3,000 colorful glass floats are hidden along seven miles of public sandy beach and are made by local artists. If people find the floats, they get to keep them at no cost.

The floats also have a sticker for people to register their float and find out more about the artist who created it.

“The Finders Keepers program is kind of where art meets nature,” said Stephanie Hull with Explore Lincoln City. “It’s a great way to enjoy our beaches while exploring and hopefully finding special glass treasures along the way.”

The program first started in 1997 by a group of artists coming together to highlight the new millennium.

Hull said the artists were inspired by Japanese fishing floats, which then turned into the glass floats people can see today. She added that the program has evolved to include “float fairies” – mysterious volunteers who place the glass floats in unknown locations on the beach.

“What’s really fun is that they’re actually mystical to all of us at the staff as well,” Hull said. “The only time that (the floats) not dropped is obviously inclement weather, extreme tides. We want everybody to be safe, otherwise, they’re out there rain or shine.”

Finders Keepers also holds “special drops” throughout the year. The events release 200 additional glass floats for people to enjoy.

The next special drop starts March 19 and ends April 3.