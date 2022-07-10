PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fisherman was airlifted to safety on Saturday after rescuers say he fell about 40 feet off of a cliff and broke his leg near Otter Rock on the Oregon coast.

Multiple fire agencies joined the U.S. Coast Guard in mounting a helicopter rescue mission for the injured man. Depoe Bay Fire District shared a video of the life-saving efforts to Facebook.

The video appears to show the man being hoisted into a Coast Guard helicopter from the bottom of a sheer rock face nearly at the water’s edge. Depoe Bay Fire Chief Bryan Daniels described it as “very rugged terrain” in a subsequent video posted to social media.

The fisherman, who was not identified, sustained a compound fracture to his leg and was taken to a Salem hospital by air, according to officials. His current status is unclear.

Daniels expressed satisfaction that the mission was successful and urged those going to the coast to heed warnings.

“This is a reminder, folks,” he said in the video. “There are several signs in the area that say, ‘Stay away from the cliff’s edge.’ This is why.”

The rescue was a collaborative effort from numerous crews, including personnel from Depoe Bay Fire District, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Newport Fire, Toledo Fire, the Lincoln County Rope Team, Pacific West Ambulance and the Coast Guard.