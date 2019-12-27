Fishing boat capsizes in Coos Bay, 4 rescued

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were rescued by the Coast Guard after their commerical fishing boat capsized and sank in Coos Bay Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Darean Rose ran aground and capsized right after fueling at the Charleston Marina. A Coast Guard response team resuced the crew within 10 minutes.

They were treated for minor scrapes and bruises, authorities said.

The 40-foot fishing vessel can hold as much as 1200 gallons of fuel. Coast Guard personnel used absorbent pads and booms to contain any potential environmental pollution.

The owner is working with their insurance company on all related issues.