A fishing boat is still overturned on the south jetty at the Tillamook bar entrance. (Amit Gordon)

2 of the 4 people rescued were unresponsive

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-foot fishing boat capsized near the mouth of the Tillamook bay at around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, United States Coast Guard officials announced in a Tweet.

All four people aboard the vessel were rescued but two were unresponsive. They were all transported to local hospitals.

The boat is still overturned on the south jetty at the Tillamook bar entrance.

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting the Coast Guard with the incident.