Crab boat capsizes off Coos Bay, 3 missing

Coast Guard crews search for three missing fishermen after a fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Coos Bay, Oregon, Jan. 14, 2020. (USCG)

Crews found the Pacific Miner capsized near the jetty tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three fishermen were missing on Tuesday evening after their boat capsized off Coos Bay.

The Coast Guard said a crew on a routine training flight found the capsized boat on the jetty tips. Officials said three people were believed to be aboard the 38-foot Pacific Miner when it capsized.

Two Coast Guard boat crews and a crew in the air were searching for the missing fishermen into Tuesday night.

Shortly after receiving a report about the capsized vessel from the aircrew, the Coast Guard said it received an electronic position indicating radio beacon transmission registered to the Pacific Miner that was automatically activated when the beacon was submerged in water.

The vessel had an estimated 300 crab on board when it overturned.

Bar conditions were rough Tuesday evening with 8-12-foot breaking waves with low winds. The Coos Bay bar is currently restricted to recreational vessels under 41 feet.