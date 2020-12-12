Flood advisory for South Wash. and North Oregon coasts in effect Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook County Emergency Management released a coastal flood advisory Saturday afternoon for South Washington and North Oregon Coast to last until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Minor tidal overflow flooding is anticipated at high tide with large waves and hazardous surf conditions and breakers up to 24 feet expected.

The high coastal flood advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the high surf advisory from noon to 6 p.m., both on Sunday Dec. 13.

Minor flood, up to one foot above ground level during high tides, is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs and the lower reaches of coastal rivers. Destructive waves may impact beaches, jetties and other structures unexpectedly, officials warn.

People could be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing the high surf. And minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher-than-normal water run-up is expected on low-lying shorelines and beaches.

Officials caution that unpredictable sneaker waves will run far up onto beaches and could lift or roll large, heavy, water soaked logs which could lead to serious injury or death. The minor tidal overflow flooding is likely to impact Highway 101 in Raymond, Fraser Road in Tillamook, and the runway at the Pacific City Airport around high tide midday Sunday.

Coastal residents are advised to be alert for rising water and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion may be what results from the high surf affected beaches.

People should stay well back from the water’s edge, but wary of exceptionally high waves and kep away from large logs at the beach.