Flooding slams Oregon Coast, closes portion of Hwy 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portions of the Oregon Coast were slammed with flooding after heavy rains and snowmelt affected the region and the state.

ODOT cameras showed Highway 101 flooded two miles south of Seaside where the Necanicum River approached the road.

Officials are only recommending people try to drive through the flooded section if they have a vehicle that isn’t low to the ground because the water is pretty deep. Several drivers had to turn around, and others pulled over to wait and see if conditions would get any better.

“I was thinking of maybe going through, but maybe that’s not going to happen,” said Daisy Woodward, a driver en route to Seaside. “Should’ve brought the truck.”

Several schools in the area also let out early Thursday to make sure kids could get home safely.

Ted McLean, the Clatsop County Public Works director, said the flooding we’re seeing is worse than normal because of the perfect combination of high tide, high winds, snowmelt and rain that just won’t quit.

“We’re expecting it to be worse,” McLean said. “The rain is still continuing, the high tide here won’t be here until close to 3:30 or 4:00, so again people are going to need to use caution if they need to get out.”

Officials urged the public not to attempt crossing flooded roads, as there’s always the possibility of debris under the water you can’t see.

Clatsop County has a list of road closures here. To check road closures across the state, visit ODOT’s interactive map here.